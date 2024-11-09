 MP: Two-Month-Old Abandoned Elephant Calf Rescued In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Two-Month-Old Abandoned Elephant Calf Rescued In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

MP: Two-Month-Old Abandoned Elephant Calf Rescued In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

The calf was later introduced to a female elephant which accepted it without any hesitation and immediately started feeding it.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An abandoned elephant calf of around two months old was rescued by a patrolling team of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in the dawn hours on Friday.

The baby elephant was too weak even to walk but it responded positively to the treatment provided by the wildlife doctors. The calf was later introduced to a female elephant which accepted it without any hesitation and immediately started feeding it.

The female elephant had recently lost its calf and was brought from Katni to Bandhavgarh. The Bandhavgarh officials are now planning to identify the herd of the abandoned elephant calf to reunite it with its mother.

Read Also
Caught On Cam: Murder Convict Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Attackers In Gwalior; Was Out On 15-Day Parole
article-image

Interacting with the Free Press, deputy director of  Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Prakash Kumar Verma said the patrolling team spotted the abandoned elephant calf in the buffer range of Panpatha - close to Shahdol area- around 4.30 am.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid Schizophrenia
Bombay HC Constitutes Medical Board To Assess Mental Health Of 51-Year-Old Man With Paranoid Schizophrenia
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To Ensure Public Safety
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police Bans 53 Repeat Offenders In Zone 6 Ahead Of State Assembly Elections To Ensure Public Safety
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters Amid Leadership Speculation
Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters Amid Leadership Speculation
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance Tensions
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena, NCP And BJP Crack Down On Rebels Amid Alliance Tensions

The elephant calf was too weak to even walk. “I immediately dispatched the forest employees to the spot and I myself rushed there. The cub is around two months old. It seems that its herd walked ahead leaving it behind. At the time it was rescued, the elephant calf was not well and didn’t have enough warmth in the body.

Read Also
Ex MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Shares Photo With Swelling On Her Face, Says 'Will Appear In Court If I...
article-image

During treatment, wildlife doctors gave required warmth to the rescued elephant calf and even gave milk to it. The cub is too small to consume anything other than the milk,” the official said. In the coming days, efforts will be made to locate and reunite the calf with its biological mother elephant, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Administration Instructs To Maintain Status Quo On Temple In Park

Bhopal: Administration Instructs To Maintain Status Quo On Temple In Park

Madhya Pradesh Government Schools To Implement 10 'Bagless Days' For Classes 6-8

Madhya Pradesh Government Schools To Implement 10 'Bagless Days' For Classes 6-8

MP: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Directs Department To Adopt Land Pooling System To Recover...

MP: Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Directs Department To Adopt Land Pooling System To Recover...

Madhya Pradesh Set To Revise Its Two-Decades Old Sports Policy

Madhya Pradesh Set To Revise Its Two-Decades Old Sports Policy

Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Accused Patidar Moves Court, Claims NCB Coerced Confession

Bhopal ₹1814 Crore Drug Haul: Accused Patidar Moves Court, Claims NCB Coerced Confession