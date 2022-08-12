e-Paper Get App

MP: Two men stranded in swollen river in Tikamgarh rescued

Rahul Rai and Vimal Rai, hailing from Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, had gone fishing in Dhasan river on Palera Naugaon road, about 82 km from the district headquarters, inspector Mukesh Shakya of Palera police station.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Two men stranded while fishing in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district were rescued by the police and state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) on Friday, an official said.

The water level suddenly rose due to rainfall in the catchment area, and the duo climbed a rock and were stranded surrounded by water for four hours before they were rescued by the SDERF and local police, he said.

Rahul and Vimal had come from Mahoba to Palera in Tikamgarh to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, the official added.

