MP: Two teens drown in pond in Tikamgarh district

Representational Pic | FPJ

Tikamgarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned while bathing in a pond at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Acharra village, around 48 km from the district headquarters, on Sunday evening, said Nasir Faruqui, the in-charge of Mohangarh police station.

A group of boys went to bathe in the pond, when Rajkumar Prajapati (15) started drowning and his friend Manvendra (16) tried to save him, he said.

The others in the group raised an alarm, but the duo had drowned by the time the villagers reached the spot, the official said.

The police were alerted and the bodies were fished out, he said, adding that a case was registered in this regard.