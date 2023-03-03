MP: Twice expelled from BJP, Gwalior's Lodhi set to return, calls it 'Ghar Wapsii'

Pritam Lodhi | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Pritam Lodhi, who has been expelled twice from BJP, is about to return to BJP again. A meeting was held in Pichor on Friday. He has said that senior BJP leaders have asked him to come back to the party.

Pritam Lodhi said that, “When we fight for the people, there is neither fear nor greed. The public is continuously blessing me, I can do anything for the public."

The government and the BJP remained on the defensive even when Lodhi criticised the saffron party. Later CM Shivraj Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia met him in Pichor and on March 3, where it was decided to reinstate Lodhi in BJP, although this event has been postponed for a few days due to President Murmu's visit to Bhopal on the same day.

Lodhi, a resident of Gwalior, who had contested the MLA election from BJP's Pichor region, came into the limelight a few months ago when the video of his speech at a program organised on the birth anniversary of Rani Abanti Bai in Shivpuri district went viral. In this, he was seen warning people to beware of storyteller,mounting an attack on Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri,leading to word-of-war between the two.

After the protest of Brahmins, BJP State President VD Sharma gave him a notice, Lodhi met him and gave an apology but was expelled from the party.

Why was Lodhi expelled?

Earlier, Lodhi called Shastri a businessman and magician. Further, he said that he is a means of mobilising the crowd and makes money through his stories. "He goes to those who give ten lakhs, fifty lakhs for a turban," Lodhi added.

When Lodhi was asked whether Dhirendra Krishna Shastri will campaign for BJP, he said that he works for money, will go with whoever gives money, be it BJP or Congress. He said that recently Kamal Nath has come to him. He is a businessman who goes with those who give him business.

Later, Pritam held big rallies in collaboration with OBC organisations across the state. FIRs were registered against Pritam for speaking objectionable against Brahmins in many police stations without permission. However, he was not arrested.

After Pritam's expulsion from BJP, former CM Uma Bharti openly came in his support.