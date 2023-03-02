Madhya Pradesh: Three held for duping people of Rs 1.63 crore in name of profit in Gwalior

Representative Image | Freepik

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the crime branch has arrested from Noida a gang that duped people of more than Rs 1.63 crore by promising them 10% interest for investing their money through bitcoin.

The police also seized 11 cheque books, two passbooks, six ATM cards and four mobile phones.

Ajay Kumar Tandon of City Centre told superintendent of police Amit Sanghi that Jebria Service Club India Private Limited and Website Criptokaka.com and others asked to invest through digital currency bitcoin. He invested 12.1134 bitcoin digital currencies, which are more than Rs 1.63 crore in Indian currency.

The police seriously took the complaint and began a probe into it. Additional superintendent of police (crime branch) Rajesh Dandotia himself monitored the inquiry.

He formed a team which came to know that the gang members had been in Noida.

The team headed by inspector Varsha Singh raided the hideouts of the criminals and caught hold of three cheats.

During interrogation, the fraudsters used to say that the investors would get 10% interest on digital currency.

When the cost of digital currency increased, the fraudsters did not give the investors any interest. The cheats identified themselves as Subhas, Saurabh and Shubham.

The fraudsters confessed to their crime. The police are also trying to lay their hands on other people associated with the case.

The cheats used to make video clips in the name of Oho TV India and entice people to invest through crypto currency.