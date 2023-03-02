MP: Paper solver from Bihar arrested for impersonating B.Ed student in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have arrested a female paper solver from a B.Ed examination for allegedly impersonating a candidate on Thursday. Police have registered a case of cheating against the woman and have started questioning her.

The accused is a resident of Begusarai, Bihar and had come to Gwalior to appear for an exam in place of another candidate.

Mismatch in Admit card and Aadhaar card photo

Giving details of the matter, Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Motiur Rahman said, “B.Ed examinations are going on in Science College, Gwalior. Head of the examination centre caught the woman after finding a mismatch of the photo assigned to the roll number on admit card and Aadhaar card.”

Still managed to give one exam

The woman still managed to give one exam before the Jhansi road police managed to catch her.

Recently, another woman was arrested in Bhopal for impersonating a nursing candidate in GNM first year exams for a student of Batra College in Mandideep.