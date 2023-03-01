Madhya Pradesh: Murder accused fakes death, gets life sentence in Unhel

Representative Image |

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional sessions judge Abhishek Saxena in Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district gave life sentence to murder accused Rajesh Nath (35) and seven years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to his younger brother Arjun Nath (30).

The court acquitted two others in the case. One woman accused Foribai is still on the run after she moved out of jail on bail. Deputy director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas said that there was a love affair between the accused Rajesh Nath and Foribai.

How ‘deceased’ turned out to be ‘killer’

In the year 2018, a beheaded body was found on the roadside in Jiyaji Garh village under Unhel police station area of Ujjain district.

Initially, on the basis of the clothes worn by the deceased and the bike found nearby, Rajesh’s relatives said that the beheaded corpse was of Rajesh Nath, but after a thorough investigation, the police revealed the matter and said that the deceased was not Rajesh Nath, but another youth brought by Rajesh Nath for wages.

During further investigation it was also revealed that Rajesh Nath and his girlfriend Foribai and their other accomplices brought the deceased from Chhatri Chowk in Ujjain to execute their deadly plan.

Rajesh Nath and other accused had killed the deceased labourer by slitting his throat after feeding him alcohol. The body of the deceased was kept on the roadside and his head was buried in the ground elsewhere. Police later recovered the head a few days after the incident.

Conspiracy hatched to elope with girlfriend

Rajesh and Foribai wanted to take their relationship forward and decided to flee from the village. They hatched the entire conspiracy as Rajesh wanted to prove himself dead in front of his wife and other acquaintances. For which he had chosen a labourer of his stature.

