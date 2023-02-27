Madhya Pradesh: Activists demand strict action against cow slaughterers in Unhel

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): Social activists of Rashtriya Gau Raksha Vibhag have demanded strict legal action under National Security Act (NSA), 1980 against cow slaughterers, who killed a cow for a feast in Unhel. The remains of the carcass were recovered from Karnawad forest in the area on February 17.

The police have registered a case against four accused and have arrested three of them. Rashtriya Gau Raksha Vibhag and other Hindu associations have demanded to impose National Security Act, 1980 on the miscreants and want the government to demolish their homes. Regarding this, the whole city remained closed on Monday. The members of the association also staged protest in the form of a bike rally.

According to information, the cow was slaughtered for feast in an engagement celebration of the accused's daughter. Cops also tested the cooked food, which confirmed the presence of beef (cow meat) in it. Police registered a case under section 429 of the IPC and 4, 6, 9 of the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, arresting Azad Shah, Shakir Khan and Aamir of Unhel. Kalu Pathan and Bhayyu are being searched in the case.

Notably, the protest rally was taken out under the guidance of Rashtriya Gau Raksha Vibhag general secretary Vikram Singh and Hindu Sena Raksha Dal state president Kunwar Lakhan Singh. To prevent any untoward incident, cops also accompanied them.