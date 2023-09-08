MP Tourism Board Administers Oath Of Women’s Safety To Guides, Shopkeepers | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Paryatan Sakhis (women tourist guides) and shopkeepers at Pachmarhi were administered oaths to ensure security of women tourists in the hill resort Pachmarhi.

The oath, named Rakshabandhan Sankalp, was administered at an event conducted by MP Tourism Board under women’s security project. It was held under the guidelines of the district administration and Indian Rural Services department.

Women and shopkeepers were administered oaths as part of the campaign. If the tourism industry gets a boost, there will be job opportunities for women. Locals should behave with tourists in such a way that they should return to their states and countries with a fine image of the people.

As part of the campaign, the Paryatan Sakhiyon (women tourist guides) tied Rakhis to driver and male guides. In-charge of Indian Rural Services in Pachmarhi cluster, Archana Das, said the MP Tourism Board launched the campaign from August 30 to September 7 at different tourist spots in the state.

