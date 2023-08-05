 MP: Tigress Enters Private University Campus In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Tigress Enters Private University Campus In Bhopal

MP: Tigress Enters Private University Campus In Bhopal

Earlier in the day, CCTV footage showing the wild animal near the gate of the private university surfaced on social media.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress entered the premises of a private university in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, a forest official said on Saturday. The big cat went back to its habitat and there was no man-animal conflict, he said.

Earlier in the day, CCTV footage showing the wild animal near the gate of the private university surfaced on social media.

Read Also
Indore To Soon Become Tier-1 City With Help Of MP's New IT Policy, Says Science & Tech Principal...
article-image

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak said the CCTV footage showed a tigress on the varsity campus on the outskirts of Bhopal.

There is a forest adjoining the university campus and the tigress entered the place on Thursday night after jumping over a lower fencing, he said.

"Later, the feline returned to the forest," he said, adding that the tigress lives in the adjoining jungle with its four cubs.

Read Also
MP CM Chouhan Congratulates All On 4th Anniversary Of Removal Of Article 370 From J&K, Praises PM...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Writing Tools: It Is Difficult To “X-Ray” Stomach Of Mysterious “That”

Writing Tools: It Is Difficult To “X-Ray” Stomach Of Mysterious “That”

Punjab Police Bust Illegal Weapon Manufacturing, Smuggling Module Operating Out Of MP; Two Held From...

Punjab Police Bust Illegal Weapon Manufacturing, Smuggling Module Operating Out Of MP; Two Held From...

MP: Tigress Enters Private University Campus In Bhopal

MP: Tigress Enters Private University Campus In Bhopal

Chouhan Says His Governmet Will Fulfil Madhavrao Scindia's Dreams Of Development In MP

Chouhan Says His Governmet Will Fulfil Madhavrao Scindia's Dreams Of Development In MP

MP: Five-Day Doctors' Stir Over Colleague's Suicide, 'Toxic Work Culture' Ends After Minister's...

MP: Five-Day Doctors' Stir Over Colleague's Suicide, 'Toxic Work Culture' Ends After Minister's...