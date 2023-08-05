 MP CM Chouhan Congratulates All On 4th Anniversary Of Removal Of Article 370 From J&K, Praises PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP CM Chouhan Congratulates All On 4th Anniversary Of Removal Of Article 370 From J&K, Praises PM Modi

MP CM Chouhan Congratulates All On 4th Anniversary Of Removal Of Article 370 From J&K, Praises PM Modi

Praising PM Narendra Modi for the tough decision, Chouhan said Kashmir is now on the path of development and peace.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated all on the fourth anniversary of removal of article 370, granting special status to Jammu & Kashmir, on Saturday. Praising PM Narendra Modi for the tough decision, Chouhan said Kashmir is now on the path of development and peace.

Read Also
WATCH: Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar Asks Congress To Calm Down After SC Stays Rahul Gandhi's...
article-image

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan said, "Hearty congratulations to the countrymen on the completion of 4 years of the historic and revolutionary decision to remove Article-370 from Kashmir under the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. After the removal of Article-370, there has been a positive change in the development happening in Kashmir and the thoughts of the citizens.

"Today, Kashmir is writing a new saga of development keeping pace with other states of the country, continuously moving forward on the path of progress. #370OutVikasIn"


Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP CM Chouhan Congratulates All On 4th Anniversary Of Removal Of Article 370 From J&K, Praises PM...

MP CM Chouhan Congratulates All On 4th Anniversary Of Removal Of Article 370 From J&K, Praises PM...

WATCH: Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar Asks Congress To Calm Down After SC Stays Rahul Gandhi's...

WATCH: Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar Asks Congress To Calm Down After SC Stays Rahul Gandhi's...

Bhopal: Man Booked For Sending College Friend's Obscene Photographs To Her Husband

Bhopal: Man Booked For Sending College Friend's Obscene Photographs To Her Husband

MP: 'BJP Competing To Persecute Tribals & Dalits,' Kamal Nath Lashes Out At Shivraj Govt After BJP...

MP: 'BJP Competing To Persecute Tribals & Dalits,' Kamal Nath Lashes Out At Shivraj Govt After BJP...

Indore To Soon Become Tier-1 City With Help Of MP's New IT Policy, Says Science & Tech Principal...

Indore To Soon Become Tier-1 City With Help Of MP's New IT Policy, Says Science & Tech Principal...