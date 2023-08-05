MP CM Chouhan Congratulates All On 4th Anniversary Of Removal Of Article 370 From J&K, Praises PM Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated all on the fourth anniversary of removal of article 370, granting special status to Jammu & Kashmir, on Saturday. Praising PM Narendra Modi for the tough decision, Chouhan said Kashmir is now on the path of development and peace.

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan said, "Hearty congratulations to the countrymen on the completion of 4 years of the historic and revolutionary decision to remove Article-370 from Kashmir under the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. After the removal of Article-370, there has been a positive change in the development happening in Kashmir and the thoughts of the citizens.

"Today, Kashmir is writing a new saga of development keeping pace with other states of the country, continuously moving forward on the path of progress. #370OutVikasIn"



