MP: Three dead, 2 injured as truck hits autorickshaw in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and two injured after their autorickshaw was hit by a truck in Berasia area of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Kulhor crossing on Vidisha road, some 46 kilometres from district headquarters, Berasia police station inspector Girish Tripathi said.

"Rickshaw occupants Pawan Jatav (23) and Mohan Jatav (28) died on the spot while Habib Khan (61) succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The two critically injured persons are undergoing treatment," he said.

"The truck, which was speeding, hit the rickshaw from behind. The driver fled from the scene and the truck has been impounded. Efforts are on to arrest the driver, who has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder," Tripathi said.