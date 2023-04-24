MP: 'Congress destroyed Panchayats', BJP is empowering villages: PM Modi in Rewa

PM Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the previous Congress government of "destroying the Panchayat Raj" of the country. The prime minister was addressing the representatives and functionaries at National Panchayat Raj conference in Rewa on Monday.

"Panchayat and villagers were at the bottom of the Congress' priority list. Most of the villagers did not even have bank accounts. The money sent by the central giovernment could never reach them and the middle-men enjoyed all the benefits. However, the BJP government opened more than 40 crore bank accounts under Jan Dhan scheme, which enabled direct money transfer to the accounts of poors.

BJP Empowering villages: PM Modi

Listing the government's achievement, he further said lakhs of crores of rupees were spent under PM Gramin Sadak Scheme. BJP government increased MSP and free ration to poor by spending more than Rs 3 lakh crore.

Modiu said that the Central government is also running Mudra Yojana and in villages which has helped crores of people in starting their businesses. Government is doing women empowerment in villages. In last 9 years , 9 crore women get connected to Self Help Group and in MP, more than 50 lakh women connected with SHG. Now women hold the reins of many Laghu Udyog.

Speaking about PMAY scheme, Modi said that the BJP government has made women owners of houses. The cost of PMAY house is at least Rs 1 lakh. Today 'Grah Pravesh' of 4 lakh houses has been done under PMAY scheme. Under PM Subhaya Yojana, electricity reached in 2.5 crore houses and most of them are in villages.

Read Also Bhopal: 8 arrested for placing bets on cricket matches