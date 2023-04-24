 Bhopal: 8 arrested for placing bets on cricket matches
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 8 arrested for placing bets on cricket matches

Bhopal: 8 arrested for placing bets on cricket matches

The team rushed to the spot and arrested all the eight men.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 01:41 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch officials arrested eight persons for placing bets on cricket matches going on under the Indian Premiere League from Misrod on Saturday, officials said. The officials have also seized 27 cell phones, a television set, laptops and Rs 34,000 from the possession of the accused.

According to crime branch officials, police received information about several people engaging in online cricket betting at a flat in Himalaya Residency in Misrod on Saturday evening. The team rushed to the spot and arrested all the eight men. The suspects identified themselves as Brajmohan Chourasiya, Kapil Sharma, Ankit Rai, Amit Sahu, Surendra Rai, Rakesh Kumar, Pradeep Kumar and Jitendra Rohilla.

When the officials inspected the spot, they found that the group was betting online. The team also sought a valid licence from them for betting, which they failed to produce. All eight persons were then taken into custody by the Crime branch team. The officials also seized 27 cell phones, a television set, several laptops and Rs 34.2 thousand in cash from the possession of the arrested accused.

Read Also
Rain with lightning likely in Bhopal, other districts in Madhya Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: If one learns to read poetry, he will learn to write poetry

Bhopal: If one learns to read poetry, he will learn to write poetry

Bhopal: CM meets participants of Sushasan Yatra

Bhopal: CM meets participants of Sushasan Yatra

Bhopal: 5-year-old boy goes missing, found in 16 hrs

Bhopal: 5-year-old boy goes missing, found in 16 hrs

Bhopal: 8 arrested for placing bets on cricket matches

Bhopal: 8 arrested for placing bets on cricket matches

Bhopal: Gita not only for elderly but can inspire youths

Bhopal: Gita not only for elderly but can inspire youths