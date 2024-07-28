MP: Three Arrested For Throwing Petrol Bombs At Residence Of Jail Guard In Jabalpur Over Old Dispute | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three individuals were arrested by Lordganj police in connection with throwing petrol bombs at two motorcycles outside the house of a Jail guard in Latkari Ka Padav area in Jabalpur. The incident was also captured on CCTV cameras which went viral on social media.

As per Jabalpur police, the main accused, Ansh Pathak, along with his accomplices Rajbir Thakur and Pawan Burman, were arrested after an investigation and court proceeding.

जबलपुर - थाना लॉर्डगंज अंतर्गत पड़ाव में रहने वाली जेल कुर्मी की घर के सामने खड़ी दो वाहनों में अज्ञात मोटरसाइकिल सवारों के द्वारा दिनांक 10.7.24 की रात्रि 1:45 बजे आग लगा दी गई थी, विधिवत कार्यवाही करते हुए 03 को गिरफ्तार कर जेल में निरुद्ध कराया गया है। — SP JABALPUR (@SPJabalpur) July 27, 2024

Miscreants wanted revenge

According to the police, Ansh Pathak had been involved in a conflict with Ashutosh Agarwal for several months over the post of president in some committee. People present on the spot pacified both of them, but Ansh had been holding a grudge.

Ansh’s friends, Pawan and Rajbir, helped him in executing the plan after his request. On the night of July 10, around 1:45 AM, Pawan and Rajbir, covered in shawls, arrived on a bike at Ashutosh Agarwal’s house and set fire to the two-wheelers. Prior to this, Ansh had scouted the area on a scooter to ensure the plan’s success.

CCTV footage helped in identification of accused

However, the entire incident was captured in CCTV footage. After examining footage from 15 to 20 CCTV cameras around the incident site it was revealed that two individuals with covered faces committed the crime.

Further footage showed two boys riding a bike in the area, with Ansh Pathak also leading them. The Agarwal family identified Ansh Pathak from the footage which confirmed his involvement in the earlier dispute with Ashutosh.

Following this identification, the police arrested Ansh Pathak, Rajbir Thakur, and Pawan Burman. The bike used in the incident was also seized. The trio has been taken into custody and sent to jail.