MP: Thousands Participate In Ahimsa Run & Run for Democracy In Jabalpur; Collector, SP Promote Voting Awareness

MP: Thousands Participate In Ahimsa Run & Run for Democracy In Jabalpur; Collector, SP Lead To Promote Voting Awareness

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Ahimsa Run,’ aimed at promoting the message of non-violence inspired by Lord Mahavir, was organised in Jabalpur on Sunday, March 31. This event is being simultaneously organized in major cities across India and in several countries worldwide.

In view of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a "Run for Democracy" was also incorporated in the Ahimsa Run. Thousands of participants, including District Election Officer Deepak Saxena and SP Aditya Pratap Singh, ran together.

#WATCH | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: A run for democracy, 'Ahimsa Run' is organised in the city to increase the maximum voting in Lok Sabha elections 2024. pic.twitter.com/uD196ECHsz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 31, 2024

District President Deepak Kumar Saxena, through the Ahimsa Run, appealed to all eligible voters to cast their votes in large numbers, striving for 100% voter turnout in Jabalpur. The run commenced from the Bada Phuwara in the morning, covering a distance of approximately 5 kilometers before concluding back at the Bada Phuwara. Last year, over 20,000 Jabalpur residents took part in the Non-Violence Run, in the presence of the Guinness Book World Record team.

Election symbols prohibited in view of MCC

Similarly, this year's Ahimsa Run commenced on the morning of March 31 from Bada Phuwara, passing through various intersections of the city and concluding back at Bada Phuwara.

In order to raise awareness among voters, this race passed through Bada Phuvar of the city via Tularam Chowk, Karamchand Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Chowk, Teen Patti Chowk, Malviya Chowk and ended back at Bada Phuwara. Children, elders and elders also participated in large numbers in this run. During this period various cultural and musical events were also organised.

Keeping in view the Model Code of Conduct, display of flags, banners and election symbols related to political parties has been prohibited by the District Election Officer under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure during the run. Raising slogans etc. related to election campaigns will be prohibited. Campaigning and distribution of election campaign material among the participants was prohibited.