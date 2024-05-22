MP: Mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari Asks Officials To Act Against Those Wasting Water In Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari has directed the officials to raise awareness among the residents of the city about the importance of each drop of water. She also directed the officials to take action against those who are wasting water.

The water connections of such people should be snapped and fine imposed on them, she said. Tiwari also told the officials to maintain water supply the way they have been doing it. She issued the instructions during an inspection of a floating platform set up to lift water at Rajghat dam on Monday.

She was accompanied by the representative of Mayor, Sushil Tiwari, Mayor-in-Council (MIC) members and the officials of Nagar Nigam. As the dam has enough water to supply to the residents, there is nothing to worry about water shortage in current summer, she said.

Engineer of the water supply department Ramadhar Tiwari said the Rajghat dam can supply drinking water to the residents up to June 24. At present, the water level in thedam is 508.60 meters, Tiwari said, adding that if the level goes down, water will be lifted with the help of 100 HP floating pumps and sent to the plant to supply it. Occasional storms and rains disturb power supply which leads to obstruction in water supply, he said.