MP: Industrial Unit Encroaches Upon Land In Sehore; Allegations Surface Against Nakoda Industries

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The directors of industries have allegedly encroached upon land in the industrial area in the district. An industrial house, Nakoda Industries, set up at the Mandi industrial area, makes straw bales. The factory has allegedly encroached upon a huge chunk of land.

According to reports, the industries department allotted 19,600 square feet to set up factories and 3,600 square feet to set up a tin shed. Nevertheless, the unit has encroached upon a huge chunk of land. Along with road and land, the factory has also encroached upon a drain.

During the rainy season, it causes water logging in the area. As the heavy vehicles of the factory run, the road is in ruins, but it is never repaired. Rupesh Jain, director of Nakoda Industries, however, said that the factory had not encroached upon any land. The tin shed has been constructed only on the land allotted to the factory by the government, he said. There is no question of violating rules, Jain further said.

When the issue was raised before general manager of district industries centre Anurag Verma he said that he had directed the officials to measure the land. If it is found that the factory has encroached upon land, his department will take action, Verma said.