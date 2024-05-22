MP: Joint Police-Mining Operation Seizes Four Dumpers Transporting Illegal Sand in Dindori

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the police and the mining department confiscated four dumpers overloaded with sand near Samnapur road on Tuesday morning. The dumper drivers were not carrying any paper related to payment of royalty to the government for mining sand. All the dumpers have been kept on the premises of Dindori Kotwali, official sources said.

According to reports, sand was being transported from Kamko Mohania village to the district headquarters. Sources further said that illegal sand mining was going on through the borders of Dindori and Mandla districts. On getting complaints about illegal mining of sand and its transportation, the district administration plunged into action. The action by the mining officer has put a question mark on the role of the in-charges of Samnapur police station and Amarpur police outpost.

Sources said that had the police acted on time and confiscated the vehicles which were involved in transporting sand, the mining officer did not have to take action against the miners. The cops of Samnapur police station regularly check vehicles, but they have failed to check the vehicles transporting illegally mined sand, sources further said.

When the issue was put up before mining officer, Shashank Shukla, he said he had received a tipoff that illegally mined sand was being transported from the Dindori-Mandla area. On getting information, he formed the team consisting of the officials of the police and mining department and confiscated four dumpers which have been kept on the premises of the Kotwali police station, Shukla said, adding that action against illegal miners will continue.