 MP: Bangles Sent To Collector For Failing To Curb Mining Mafia
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader and former Nagar Palika chairman Akhilesh Khandelwal has sent bangles to the collector, the superintendent of police and the mining officer of Sehore for their failure to stop illegal mining.

Illegal mining is going on unabated in Narmadapuram and in its neighbouring district Sehore. But the district administration has failed to act against the mafias. JCB and Poclain machines and tractor-trolleys are being used to dig out sand from the Narmada River. They are just making holes in the womb of the river that quenches the thirst of millions of people in Madhya Pradesh.

Although these mafias are destroying the river, the administration is keeping mum. Angry with the administration, Khandelwal sent bangles through a courier service to the collector, the SP and the mining officer. Khandelwal said that bangles would be also given to the officials of the Narmadapuram district administration.

Khandelwal, also the head of the BJP’s Jhuggi Jhopdi Cell, wrote a post on his facebook calling the illegal sand miners – Retasur (demon that digs out sand and destroys rivers). He also posted a video clip of how the sand miners are destroying the life giver, Narmada.

Also, he wrote a caption, saying one should not mistake the video clip of Narmada for a lake in Kerala. He also wrote, “Boat races are not taking place.” He also wrote that the video clip indicated a scene of a morning near circuit house and close to Chandgarh Kuti. Khandelwal also wrote that bangles would be sent to the collector, the SP and the mining officer daily.

