 MP: This Gwalior doctor created her own 'green-house' with 1200 plants swaying on walls, rooms & rooftop
Dr. Garima said that for the last 15 years she has been taking care of trees and plants like her children

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Creating her own 'green-house', a doctor in Gwalior planted over 1200 trees at her residence.

Dr Garima Vaish, who lives in Daulatganj area of Gwalior is so fond of nature that she has plants everywhere in the house-- terrace, balcony, lawn, even in the drawing room and walls of the rooms.

Interestingly, Saffron which only grows in cold regions like Kashmir, can be seem blooming on Dr Vaish's rooftop.

Her 'green-house' has seasonal plants, vegetables, water plants, fruits, decorative plants, flower plants and medicinal plants.

Vaish said that her parents inspired her to grow plants. She said that she has been taking care of trees and plants like her children because it is very easy to plant trees on the ground under the open sky, but pots on the roofs in closed rooms.

