 Madhya Pradesh: Former minister Jitu stage protests outside Collectorate in Gwalior, raise farmers' issues
Along with Jitu Patwari, Congress workers and MLA Kunal Chaudhary were also present in the demonstration

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Former Minister Jitu Patwari |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Raising farmers' issues amid crop-damage due to untimely rainfall and hail, Former minister Jitu Patwari staged demonstration in front of the Colectorate in Gwalior. Along with Jitu Patwari, Congress workers and MLA Kunal Chaudhary were also present in the demonstration, on Tuesday.

Former sports minister Jitu Patwari gave a memorandum regarding farmers problems to SDM Pradeep Singh Tomar, at outside the gate of Collectorate.

Patwari accused the that Shivraj government of lying to the farmers of MP. "The CM told that he will double the income of farmers, but when I asked him about it, he suspended me from the assembly, "  said Patwari.

"Shivraj government is not able to give fair prices for farmers' crop in this period of rising inflation. The cost of farmers' crop is increasing whereas the price are continuously decreasing," the former Congress minister said.

article-image

