Madhya Pradesh: Woman out to defecate raped on gunpoint in Gwalior

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly raped when she went out in a field to defecate in Morena on Sunday.

Police have registered a case in the matter and started investigation.

The matter pertains to Pahadganj police station area where the victim had went out to defecate in a mustard field when the accused-- a resident of the same village, grabbed her and allegedly raped her on gun point. He even threatened to kill her if she tried to tell anyone about the incident.

When the woman went back home, she narrated her ordeal to her family members, who then took her to the police station. On the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.