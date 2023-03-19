MP: Scuffle breaks out between patient's relatives & nursing officer in Morena over medicine, video surfaces

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A case of assault of a nursing officer has come to light for allegedly not giving medicines in the children's ward of the district hospital in Morena on Saturday night.

Videos of the assault of the nursing officer are going viral on social media.

According to the information, when the relatives of the patient asked for medicine from the nursing Officer, Ramnivas (27), resident of Gopalpura Morena, he refused. He said that he will not give the medicine until the doctor permits. On hearing this, some people thrashed the Nursing Officer fiercely.

Later, the victim lodged a complaint in the Kotwali police station. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Relatives of the patient hurled abuses

Nursing Officer Ramnivas, Prashant Tiwari, Pradeep Sharma, Security Guard Naveen Sikarwar, Plot Officer Pan Mahore reached Kotwali police station and reported that Deepak Sikarwar's daughter was admitted in Children's Ward. He said that when the relatives asked for the medicine he refused and said that the medicine will not be given without the consent of the doctor.

He said, “After hearing this everyone hurled abuses. They kicked me and hit me, due to which my left ear got injured and my body got injured”.

Police have started the investigation into the matter based on the complaint of the nursing officer.