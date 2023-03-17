Madhya Pradesh: Patwari allots illegal lease of govt land to wife in Morena, booked; Corruption case on 18 others

Madhya Pradesh: Patwari booked for leasing govt land to ineligible people, including his wife in Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) booked 19 people for alleged involvement in the illegal leasing of land worth Rs 2.43 crore in Morena.

These include three tehsildars, a registrar, two patwaris and a stenographer among the other accused.

The matter pertains to Kailaras tehsil of Morena district where the case of illegal leasing of government land to ineligible people came to fore after a long investigation.

EOW SP Bittu Sehgal said that a young man named Sultan Singh had complained that patwari Makhan Yadav allegedly used forged documents to allot leasing of government land to ineligible people including his wife during his posting in Semai village in 2003.

FIR registered under Prevention of Corruption Act

According to the preliminary investigation, land worth 2.43 crore was illegally leased to ineligible people. Similarly, land worth 11.4 lakh was illegally given on lease in village Gulpura. The patwari got a land lease for his wife in Gulpura.

According to SP Sehgal, three separate FIRs have been registered in this matter under sections 420, 467, 468, 120B of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act. Prima facie, the investigation reveals that this illegal lease of government land was distributed between 2005 to 2017.