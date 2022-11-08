MP: This government hospital in Jabalpur is a model for hospitals across the country

Arogyam Health Centre in Dharampura, Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): What comes to your mind when you hear the word ‘government hospital'? If you have actually visited one then, there are chances that the picture of a shabby building with dilapidated walls, overflowing dustbins and white walls with streaks of orange will pop up in your mind. However, a government hospital in Chargawan, Jabalpur might change this perception of yours.

The walls of Arogyam Primary Health Centre in Dharampura village of Chargawan are neither dilapidated nor do they have streaks of orange. Instead, the health centre has brightly painted walls with attractive pictures, health related slogans and looks nothing less than a playschool from far away.

Walls of the hospital are painted with slogans regarding health | FP Photo

The beautiful walls of the health centre, however, are not just pretense and the management inside is as good as the walls surrounding it. Inside, one can find three different coloured dustbins for the management of bio, as well as dry and wet waste.

Supportive staff of the health centre has made it the talk of the town | FP Photo

The hospital staff is available 24 hours for the patients and is very active when it comes to implementing government schemes. Be it the issuing of Ayushman cards or any vaccination programme the people of the village have been benefited, thanks to the agility of hospital staff. The good behaviour and management of the hospital staff has prompted the locals to praise the health centre non stop.

The Arogyam Health Centre serves as a model for other health centres of the country, which can help in improving the health services in rural India.

Read Also Jabalpur: Residents complain against JMC for not collecting garbage