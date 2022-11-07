Jabalpur: Residents complain against JMC for not collecting garbage

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The failure of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) in collecting and disposing of piles of garbage has posed threat to general public health, which may even mean the spread of fatal diseases, alleged the residents of the city on Monday.

The residents added that despite the initiative to carry out door-to-door garbage collection from all households of the city, the JMC has stood unsuccessful in wiping out garbage and other wastes from various city localities.

Talking to the media, Dharmendra Namdev, resident of ITI colony located in Madho Taal, stated that residing in his own house has become a nightmare for him, as people often dump wastes and garbage in drains located in the vicinity of his colony, which is piling up day-by-day and turning into an epicentre of diseases. He added that no action has been taken by JMC despite numerous complaints.

A similar saga was narrated by Vikas Soni, resident of Ram Manohar Lohiya ward, who said that the civic body does not even bother to spray mosquito repellents, which could at least curb the spread of fatal diseases like malaria.

However, contrary to the claims, project in-charge of Kathonda plant, Khitij Saxena informed that as many as 413 vehicles had been deployed in garbage collection as well as transportation across the city, supervised by 300 drivers and 4000 helpers. Waste collected by all these vehicles is brought to the plant on a daily basis.

Contact could not be established with the health officer of JMC, Bhupendra Singh, when Free Press tried getting in touch with him regarding the issue.

