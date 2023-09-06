 MP: Teachers’ Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Narmadapuram
Students of the school presented a cultural programme held on the premises of the institution.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
MP: Teachers’ Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Springdales Senior Higher Secondary School celebrated Teacher’s Day with enthusiasm. Students of the school presented a cultural programme held on the premises of the institution.

Principal of the school Ashish Chatterjee said the great teacher and the second former President of the country Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888.

He said that it is the teacher who makes a child for the future. Director of the school Subhashish Chatterjee said, “A teacher takes a student to the heights of success.” The school management also honoured the teachers. 

article-image

