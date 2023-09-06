 MP: Residents Urged To Keep River Ghats, Public Places Clean
MP: Residents Urged To Keep River Ghats, Public Places Clean

Municipality chairperson, CMO and others take part in cleaning up Narmada Ghats

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Nagar Palika Parishad of Narmadapuram has appealed to the citizens to extend their cooperation with the civic body by keeping public places and river Ghats clean.

The purpose is to improve the ranking of the district in Cleanliness Survey-2023, official sources said. The appeal was made following instructions of chairperson of Nagar Palika Parishad Neetu Mahendra Yadav.

Chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey is leading the team that sought cooperation from the people. As part of the cleanliness drive, a large number of people gathered at Sethani Ghat on the banks of the Narmada and removed garbage from there.

Yadav herself took part in the drive along with representative of local legislator Mahendra Yadav. Besides Swachchata Sabhapati (head of cleanliness) Richa Jitu Tiwari, president of the BJP’s Nagar Mandal unit Rohit Gaur, Durgeth Choudhary and others participated in the drive.

Neetu Yadav appealed to the people not to throw any items, used for worshipping deities, into the river. The Nagar Palika Parishad is running a vehicle Nirmalya Vahan to collect the items used for worshipping. Pandey said all Ghats on the river banks and all public places would be freed of garbage during the cleanliness fortnight.

