Bhopal: Nullaha, Sewers Discharge Still Contaminating Kaliasot Reservoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the claim of MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), discharge from nullaha and sanitary sewers are contaminating the water at Kaliasot reservoir.

In Nehru Nagar and the area behind Sakshi Dhabha, the waste flowing from nullaha and sewage is getting mixed with the water of the reservoir. MPPCB, in its 2022 report to National Green Tribunal (NGT), had stated that no direct discharge of sewage is observed in Kerwa and Kaliasot reservoirs.

Changing the report, green activist Rashid Noor Khan claimed that water of the reservoir was still getting contaminated by waste discharge from the nullah and sewer.

“In Nehru Nagar area, there are two outlets of sewage and drainage and the discharge is getting mixed with Kaliasot water reservoir. Similarly, in the area behind Sakshi Dhabha, the discharge is contaminating water of the Kaliasot reservoir,” the activist alleged.

The MPPCB report says that, in the water quality of Kaliasot reservoir the designated best use is found which is suitable for drinking water source without conventional treatment but after disinfection. The concentration of Dissolved Oxygen (DO) in the reservoir water is above 3 mg/l which shows that the reservoir is having sufficient oxygen concentration in the water to maintain its self purification capacity.

Also it reflects the supporting environment for aquatic life and is helpful in maintaining the ecology of the reservoir, the report states. It further stated that during the visit no discharge of sewage was observed in Kerwa reservoir. Septic tank and soak pits were provided for sewage treatment.

The water sample of Kerwa reservoir was collected near Kaushalpura village and the analysis report of water sample of Kerwa reservoir showed the dissolved oxygen concentration of 5.6 mg/l, said the report.

As per the report, during the inspection a kachha drain going towards Kerwa reservoir at village- Kaushalpura was spotted but no discharge was observed in the drain. During the visit no discharge of untreated waste water into Kaliasot reservoir was observed, it stated.

Environmental activist Dr SC Pandey said MPPCB rectified its report when he found loopholes in it. MPPCB in its report last year had assigned Kerwa water B-Category, while Kaliasot was given A-Category, but despite difference in categories, both had Dissolved Oxygen 3mg/litre.

Later, when the discrepancy was raised, the board rectified DO of the two reservoirs to 6mg/L, said Pandey. “MPPCB in its report last year had said that Kerwa water is of B –Category and Kaliasot is of A-Category but both have Dissolved Oxygen 3mg/litre.

When I raised the issue before NGT, MPPCB rectified the figures and in its new report, it stated that both water has 6mg/litre. B-category is suitable for outdoor bathing.

As per the analysis results the pesticides are not found in the water sample. Kaliasot reservoir, the designated best use, is found in A category which is suitable for drinking water source without conventional treatment but after disinfection,” said Pandey.

