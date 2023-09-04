Bhopal Railway Division Earns Rs 22.2 Crore In 5 Months | Represtentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal railway division earned revenue of Rs 22.2 crore in five months from ticketless passengers. In the first five months of the financial year 2023-24 (from April to August 2023), 181457 cases of passengers travelling without tickets were detected.

The passengers were found traveling without tickets/improper tickets and carrying unbooked luggage. A sum of Rs 14,26,61,980 including fare and fine were recovered.

Similarly, 166165 cases of irregular ticket passengers were detected and Rs 7,90,41,670 including fare and fine were recovered. Similarly, 1730 cases of traveling with unbooked luggage were detected and Rs 3,24,450 were recovered.

Thus, during the first five months of the current financial year (from April to August 2023), a total of 349352 cases of passengers travelling without tickets, irregular tickets and unbooked luggage were detected out of which Rs 22,20,28,100 were recovered.

Passengerswere instructed to travel only with proper tickets, traveling on waitlisted e-tickets is not allowed. Similarly, platform ticket is also not allowed for travel. Therefore, do not travel with waiting list e-ticket or platform ticket.

