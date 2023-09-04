 MP Political News: ‘One Nation One Election’ Will Help Reduce Poll Expenditure, Min Yashodhara Scindia Supports Govt's Pitch; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Political News: ‘One Nation One Election’ Will Help Reduce Poll Expenditure, Min Yashodhara Scindia Supports Govt's Pitch; WATCH

MP Political News: ‘One Nation One Election’ Will Help Reduce Poll Expenditure, Min Yashodhara Scindia Supports Govt's Pitch; WATCH

Scindia reached Gwalior where her supporters warmly welcomed her at the station on Monday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, on Monday extended support to central govt's ‘One Nation One Election’ pitch, calling "it a very good decision" as it will help in reducing monetary wastage incurred during multiple elections. Scindia reached Gwalior where her supporters warmly welcomed her at the station on Monday.

Speaking to media, "During the time of Rajmata (referring to her mother), there was ‘one nation one election’, which helped in saving money. This is very important for the country.

Read Also
MP News: Concerned Over Drought-Like Situation & Power Crisis In State, CM Chouhan Visits...
article-image

Preparations have intensified in every assembly

Regarding Jan Aashirwad Yatra, she said that once again an atmosphere is being created in support of BJP, preparations have intensified in every assembly and the workers are engaged in their work.

About the BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi who left the party and joined the Congress, she said who is Raghuvanshi? He was Kolaras MLA and had also won, so what happened to him?

Regarding not inviting former Chief Minister Uma Bharti to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, she said to the media that why are you asking me. All those things should be asked from the organisation, I do not know what has happened and what is the reason for this.

Scindia has left for her constituency Shivpuri.

Read Also
Bhopal: 230 Mandis Across MP Shut As Traders Demand Tax Reduction, Abolition Of Destitute Duty
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Political News: ‘One Nation One Election’ Will Help Reduce Poll Expenditure, Min Yashodhara...

MP Political News: ‘One Nation One Election’ Will Help Reduce Poll Expenditure, Min Yashodhara...

MP Election News: Congress Appoints 3 Members, Including Arun Yadav As Special Invitee To Screening...

MP Election News: Congress Appoints 3 Members, Including Arun Yadav As Special Invitee To Screening...

No Internal Wrangling, Party Will Decide Madhya Pradesh CM Candidate: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

No Internal Wrangling, Party Will Decide Madhya Pradesh CM Candidate: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP Election News: BJP On Switching Spree As Another Ex-BJP MLA Mahendra Bagri Joins Congress

MP Election News: BJP On Switching Spree As Another Ex-BJP MLA Mahendra Bagri Joins Congress

MP Shocker! Coaching Class Teachers Make Student Lie Down On Table, Brutally Beat Him With Pipes...

MP Shocker! Coaching Class Teachers Make Student Lie Down On Table, Brutally Beat Him With Pipes...