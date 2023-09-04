MP Political News: ‘One Nation One Election’ Will Help Reduce Poll Expenditure, Min Yashodhara Scindia Supports Govt's Pitch; WATCH

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, on Monday extended support to central govt's ‘One Nation One Election’ pitch, calling "it a very good decision" as it will help in reducing monetary wastage incurred during multiple elections. Scindia reached Gwalior where her supporters warmly welcomed her at the station on Monday.

Speaking to media, "During the time of Rajmata (referring to her mother), there was ‘one nation one election’, which helped in saving money. This is very important for the country.

Preparations have intensified in every assembly

Regarding Jan Aashirwad Yatra, she said that once again an atmosphere is being created in support of BJP, preparations have intensified in every assembly and the workers are engaged in their work.

About the BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi who left the party and joined the Congress, she said who is Raghuvanshi? He was Kolaras MLA and had also won, so what happened to him?

Regarding not inviting former Chief Minister Uma Bharti to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, she said to the media that why are you asking me. All those things should be asked from the organisation, I do not know what has happened and what is the reason for this.

Scindia has left for her constituency Shivpuri.

