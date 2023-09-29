MP: Take A Pledge To Protect Your Motherland – Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that the country has many hopes and expectations from the youth. Youth are the leaders of the country. Kashmiri youth should take a pledge to protect the motherland. Governor Shri Patel was addressing the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme “Vatan ko Jaano” on Friday. Nehru Yuva Kendra in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs organized the programme at Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI), in which participants from 6 districts of Jammu and Kashmir took part. On this occasion, Governor Patel also released a brochure based on the activities of Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Governor Patel said that Kashmiri youth should take inspiration from the life of Swami Vivekananda. He told them to follow his ideals. India will become a world leader with the continuous efforts and active participation of the youth. He said that “Vatan Ko Jaano” programme is an opportunity for the participants to know the country and make new friends. Patel advised the participants to maintain mutual communication even after returning from Madhya Pradesh. He advised them to share mutual mobile numbers and addresses to ensure communication. On returning to Kashmir, tell your family and community members about the state’s shared culture, customs and the power of unity rooted in diversity.

Take inspiration from positive changes

Governor Patel said that the participants should use the “Vatan ko Jaano” programme to strengthen positive thinking about the society, country and future from a global perspective. He told them to understand the wonderful unity of mutual cultural traditions, emotional beliefs, life philosophies and moral values. Governor Patel said that Kashmiri youth should try to save and strengthen the heritage of Madhya Pradesh’s food habits, lifestyle and unbreakable bonds of linguistic diversity and integrity. Understand and take inspiration from the positive changes taking place in various aspects of contemporary culture and civilization of the country.

Additional Director General of Police Mani Shankar Sharma, present in the programme, appealed to the Kashmiri youth to cooperate in nation building by inculcating moral values ​​like duty, dedication and dedication etc. Dr Surendra Shukla, Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra gave the welcome address. He said that the Kashmiri participants will also be taken to the Air Force air show and a tour of important tourist places in Bhopal. Deputy Director Arvind Shukla proposed the vote of thanks.