MP: Speeding Car Hits Pedestrians Waiting On Roadside In Bhind, 8 Injured; Angry Locals Chase Down Driver & Thrash Him

MP: Speeding Car Hits Pedestrians Leaving 8 Injured In Bhind; Angered, Locals Including Woman Catch & Thrash Driver Badly

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car hit eight pedestrians near Soni Railway Station on the Datia-Morena State Highway in Bhind district on Wednesday night. The car lost control and rammed into a group of people standing by the roadside.

Seeing the crash, the locals, including women, swiftly chased the car, caught the driver and thrashed him badly.

Later, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the Mehgaon Community Health Center for first aid. Some of them sustained severe injuries and hence they were referred to the Gwalior hospital.

The injured are identified as Sanjay Jatav (30), Monu Jatav, Ajay Jatav, Abhay Jatav, Nandini Jatav, Gaurav Jatav, Akash Jatav, and four-year-old Prithvi Jatav. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Locals unwilling to handover the driver to crowd

According to police, all the injured were on the way to a party when, suddenly a car heading towards Mehgaon, lost control and hit the pedestrians, causing injuries to eight people. After the accident, angered locals held the driver, broke his car’s glass and beat him badly.

As soon as informed, Mehgaon police, including Dial 100 personnel, reached the spot. However, the locals were unwilling to hand over the driver to the police. This resulted in a confrontation between the locals and the police officers.

TI Sharma then appealed to the women present in the crowd to calm down and assured them that a complaint would be filed at the police station. However, the situation escalated, prompting the police to intervene and eventually, the crowd dispersed.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have asked witnesses with information to come forward and assist in the case.