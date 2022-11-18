'If not given a compassionate appointment on father's govt job, will self-contract HIV this Aids Day,' says MP man

Representative Image |

Jabalpur: A man from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has threatened the administration to willingly contract HIV on December 1 if he is not given a compassionate appointment at his father's post.

The man lost his father in 2004, who was a peon at a Medical College in Jabalpur. In a medical examination after death, it was discovered that his father was HIV positive. For 18 years since then, the youth has been fighting the administration to get a job on compassionate grounds. However, when his request went unheard, he devised a means to spread the virus in an attempt to oppose the society's motto of going "HIV-free."

With World AIDS Day barely a fortnight away, the Madhya Pradesh government has been challenged by this man. “After my father’s death all the financial responsibilities of the family fell on my shoulders," the man said requesting confidentiality.

It was brought to notice that the MP resident's mother is a HIV positive patient, who is currently undergoing treatment at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College.

Talking more about his late father, he revealed that the father had contracted HIV in 1995, and died years after in 2004. Despite his father being in service while he passed away, the son or any family member didn't receive a job on compassionate grounds.

The man comes from a family of seven, including his mother, wife, daughter, his younger brother and younger brother’s wife and daughter. Both brothers are currently doing private jobs. "In order to fulfill the needs of my family, I need a government job," the frustrated son, who lost his father to HIV told media.

"Ministers didn't help me"

The HIV positive parent's son has not decided to contract harmful virus for over a sudden, it is a decision after repeated requests and hope for help. However, all denied and rejected.

It was noted that the man had approached the then Minister of Medical Education, Public Health and Parliamentry Affairs, Sharad Jain and asked for special appointment on compassionate grounds, but to no avail.

Later, it was noted that the former state finance minister, Tarun Bhanot, drafted a letter to present Minister in-charge Vishwas Sarang voicing the concerns of this Madhya Pradesh man. However, reportedly, it turned out to be a futile exercise.

In an update in this matter, the Directorate of Medical Education, Bhopal has listed the concerns to the medical education additional secretary, Mohammed Suleman. No further details have been shared in the matter from the concerned ministries.

He is HIV negative now

Currently, the man, who states that he is aware of means by which HIV spreads, is negative on the virus. He has warned the district administration including Jabalpur collector, Garha police station, and the officials from the medical college and about the step he might be compelled to take, willingly contracting the HIV virus.

