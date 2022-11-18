Madhya Pradesh: ITI students in Jabalpur protest against poor infrastructure in college

Students protest at ITI Jabalpur | FP PHOTO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Industrial Training Institute along with NSUI, the student outfit of the Indian National Congress (INC) held a protest and gheraoed the principal over shoddy infrastructure in the college.

The students alleged many of the ITI classrooms are in disrepair. One pointed out that the fitter section is filled with water where students are compelled to attend classes.

The students took out the protest as their earlier demands, to improve the facilities, to the ITI management fell on deaf ears.

The students have demanded a better learning environment for them and have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the administration.

The protesters have warned that they will be compelled to lock the college if their demands are not met in a timely manner.

