e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: ITI students in Jabalpur protest against poor infrastructure in college

Madhya Pradesh: ITI students in Jabalpur protest against poor infrastructure in college

The students have demanded a better learning environment for them and have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the administration.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Students protest at ITI Jabalpur | FP PHOTO
Follow us on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Industrial Training Institute along with NSUI, the student outfit of the Indian National Congress (INC) held a protest and gheraoed the principal over shoddy infrastructure in the college.

The students alleged many of the ITI classrooms are in disrepair. One pointed out that the fitter section is filled with water where students are compelled to attend classes.

The students took out the protest as their earlier demands, to improve the facilities, to the ITI management fell on deaf ears.

The students have demanded a better learning environment for them and have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the administration.

The protesters have warned that they will be compelled to lock the college if their demands are not met in a timely manner.

Read Also
Jabalpur: Conman held for cheating people on promise of multiplying money
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat assembly elections 2022: Modi is 'kalpavriksha', Kejriwal 'babul' tree, Rahul Gandhi...

Gujarat assembly elections 2022: Modi is 'kalpavriksha', Kejriwal 'babul' tree, Rahul Gandhi...

Madhya Pradesh: ITI students in Jabalpur protest against poor infrastructure in college

Madhya Pradesh: ITI students in Jabalpur protest against poor infrastructure in college

MP: Upset over failing exams, girl attempts suicide by jumping off Bhadbhada Dam; saved by spectator...

MP: Upset over failing exams, girl attempts suicide by jumping off Bhadbhada Dam; saved by spectator...

MP: Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University Becomes the First Vice President...

MP: Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University Becomes the First Vice President...

Bhopal: Sports promote positive school environment, says MP UNICEF Chief

Bhopal: Sports promote positive school environment, says MP UNICEF Chief