Jabalpur: Conman held for cheating people on promise of multiplying money

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 09:53 PM IST
FP Photo
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjeevni Nagar police have arrested a conman on charges of duping numerous people on pretext of multiplying their money up to 10 times, the police said on Thursday. The man used to perform religious ceremonies promising the people to multiply their cash and then he would decamp with the amount.

The police also said that a manhunt was launch to nab the accused, following the orders of Superintendent of police (SP) of Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna.

Sanjeevni nagar police station SHO, Shobhana Mishra told the media that the accused has been identified as Krishna Kumar Namdev (35). A search operation was launched following a number of complaints registered in connection with the cheating. A police team apprehended the accused from Andhmukh bypass of the city and quizzed him.

Namdev, a native of Pipariya , told police that he has been duping people since 2011 on the pretext of performing pooja for multiplying their money up to 10 times. He confessed to have cheated a number of people in Jabalpur. He had been engaged in organising religious ceremonies on a regular basis to gain people’s trust and popularity.

The police recovered various ornaments, cash as well as fake currencies from his possession.

