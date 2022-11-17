e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Health minister flags off trucks carrying linen for rejuvenation of health facilities in the state

The materials being sent include, bed sheets, mattresses, blankets, blanket covers, pillow and pillow covers, costing Rs 9.34 crore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary flagging of trucks | FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A complete rejuvenation of health infrastructure is being conducted in the state. In this regard, state minister for health Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary flagged off vehicles to deliver required materials to all the districts of the state. The rejuvenation drive aims at improving health facilities from primary health centres, all the way up to district hospitals. 

Minister Chaudhary said, “All the quality health services are being made available free of cost to the citizens by Madhya Pradesh government. Under the complete rejuvenation campaign, linen material is being provided to all the districts. In the first phase, materials have been sent from the Central Warehouse, Bhopal to the chief medical and health officers (CMHO) of Bhopal division".

The materials being sent include, bed sheets, mattresses, blankets, blanket covers, pillow and pillow covers, costing Rs 9.34 crore.150 vehicles have been arranged for transportation of materials.  

Additional chief secretary of Public Health and Family Welfare department Mohammad Suleman, Directorate of Health Services commissioner Dr. Sudam P. Khade, and Directorate of Health services director Dinesh Shrivastava were present at the program along with departmental officers and other employees of Bhopal division.

article-image

