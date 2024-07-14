 MP Shocker: Class 9 Student Sexually Assaults Minor At Scindia School, FIR Filed Against Accused Under POCSO Act
MP Shocker: Class 9 Student Sexually Assaults Minor At Scindia School, FIR Filed Against Accused Under POCSO Act

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Scindia School, Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident has surfaced at the esteemed Scindia School, located at the Gwalior Fort, involving the sexual assault of a minor student. The school's principal lodged a complaint leading to the Bahodapur police registering an FIR against the accused student under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The incident occurred on July 13, involving a 9th-grade student who assaulted a 7th-grade student.

The school management promptly called the parents of both students and on Sunday, Principal Ajay Singh filed a formal complaint with the Bahodapur police station. Due to the high-profile nature of the case, it was immediately brought to the attention of senior officials, ensuring swift action in registering the FIR. The accused student has been charged under the POCSO Act.

In response, the school management has placed both students under close supervision in separate rooms. The incident has raised serious questions about the school's management and safety protocols.

Another similar case

This is not the first time Scindia School has made headlines for negative reasons. Seven years ago, the school was embroiled in a ragging controversy. However, the current case marks a severe blow to the school's reputation, casting a shadow over its distinguished name. The school management has refrained from commenting on the matter, maintaining silence as the investigation proceeds.

