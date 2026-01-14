MP News: Tableaux Themed On Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice & More To Be Showcased At Republic Day Event

Indore News: 13 Tableaux To Be Showcased At Republic Day Event | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Republic Day celebrations will be held with full enthusiasm and dignity in the district on January 26th. Extensive preparations for the ceremony have been begun.

Various government dept. will present spectacular tableaux on Republic Day in the flagship event of the district scheduled to be held at Nehru Stadium. School children will present colourful cultural programs there.

A meeting was held on Tuesday at Collector office to review and finalise the preparations for the ceremony.Collector Shivam Verma presided over the meeting.

MPIDC Executive Director Himanshu Prajapati, Additional Collectors Panwar Navjeevan Vijay, Nisha Damor, Roshan Rai and Rinkesh Vaishya along with other departmental officers attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Collector Verma instructed that all preparations be completed within the stipulated time frame, keeping in mind the dignity of Republic Day.

It was informed in the meeting that various platoons will present a parade at the main ceremony. More than 13 spectacular tableaux based on the schemes, programmes and achievements of the state government will also be presented by various departments.

Tableaux will be presented by departments and charitable trusts such as Khajrana Ganesh Temple, District Panchayat, IMC, IDA, Industry, Jail, Women and Child Development, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice, Forest, Education, Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, etc.

The ceremony venue will be attractively decorated. Freedom fighters and democracy activists will also be honoured. Certificates of appreciation will also be given to officers and employees who have performed outstanding work. Colorful cultural programmes will be presented by various school students at the ceremony.