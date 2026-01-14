 MP News: Tableaux Themed On Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice & More To Be Showcased At Republic Day Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Tableaux Themed On Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice & More To Be Showcased At Republic Day Event

MP News: Tableaux Themed On Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice & More To Be Showcased At Republic Day Event

Indore will celebrate Republic Day on January 26 with full grandeur. Preparations include over 13 spectacular tableaux showcasing state government schemes and achievements, presented by departments like IMC, District Panchayat, Tribal Welfare, Forest, Agriculture, Health, and Education. Cultural performances by school children, honouring freedom fighters will also mark the ceremony.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: 13 Tableaux To Be Showcased At Republic Day Event | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Republic Day celebrations will be held with full enthusiasm and dignity in the district on January 26th. Extensive preparations for the ceremony have been begun.

Various government dept. will present spectacular tableaux on Republic Day in the flagship event of the district scheduled to be held at Nehru Stadium. School children will present colourful cultural programs there.

A meeting was held on Tuesday at Collector office to review and finalise the preparations for the ceremony.Collector Shivam Verma presided over the meeting.

MPIDC Executive Director Himanshu Prajapati, Additional Collectors Panwar Navjeevan Vijay, Nisha Damor, Roshan Rai and Rinkesh Vaishya along with other departmental officers attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Collector Verma instructed that all preparations be completed within the stipulated time frame, keeping in mind the dignity of Republic Day.

FPJ Shorts
Disha Patani & Talwiinder Avoid Posing Together At Nupur Sanon's Mumbai Reception Amid Dating Rumours, Yet Exit In Same Car—WATCH
Disha Patani & Talwiinder Avoid Posing Together At Nupur Sanon's Mumbai Reception Amid Dating Rumours, Yet Exit In Same Car—WATCH
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Were Ali Khan & Other Pakistan-Origin USA Players Denied Visas? Here's What We Know
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Were Ali Khan & Other Pakistan-Origin USA Players Denied Visas? Here's What We Know
Sensex Topples 53.88 Points To 83,573.11 In Early Trade, Nifty Dips 16.55 To 25,719.25
Sensex Topples 53.88 Points To 83,573.11 In Early Trade, Nifty Dips 16.55 To 25,719.25
Iran Unrest: As Tehran Set To Hang Anti-Khamenei Protester Erfan Soltani, US President Donald Trump Warns Of 'Very Strong Action'
Iran Unrest: As Tehran Set To Hang Anti-Khamenei Protester Erfan Soltani, US President Donald Trump Warns Of 'Very Strong Action'

It was informed in the meeting that various platoons will present a parade at the main ceremony. More than 13 spectacular tableaux based on the schemes, programmes and achievements of the state government will also be presented by various departments.

Tableaux will be presented by departments and charitable trusts such as Khajrana Ganesh Temple, District Panchayat, IMC, IDA, Industry, Jail, Women and Child Development, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice, Forest, Education, Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, etc.

Read Also
Indore News: Using Chinese Manjha To Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti? Drop The Idea As Collector Warns...
article-image

The ceremony venue will be attractively decorated. Freedom fighters and democracy activists will also be honoured. Certificates of appreciation will also be given to officers and employees who have performed outstanding work. Colorful cultural programmes will be presented by various school students at the ceremony.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Tableaux Themed On Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice & More To Be...
MP News: Tableaux Themed On Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice & More To Be...
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Stone For ₹800 Crore Water Supply Project On 14 January
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Stone For ₹800 Crore Water Supply Project On 14 January
Indore Chinese Manjha: 20 Cases & 25 Arrests In 24 Hours
Indore Chinese Manjha: 20 Cases & 25 Arrests In 24 Hours
MP News: Toxic Water In Taps, Civic Neglect Takes Toll On Mandleshwar Residents’ Health
MP News: Toxic Water In Taps, Civic Neglect Takes Toll On Mandleshwar Residents’ Health
Indore News: ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Drive Launched In District
Indore News: ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ Drive Launched In District