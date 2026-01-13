MP News: BJP Summons Chhindwara MP And District President To End Internal Bickering

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid bickering between the BJP’s Chhindwara MP Vivek Sahu and the party’s district president Sheshrao Yadav, the organisation’s state president Hemant Khandelwal and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma called both the leaders to the party office on Tuesday.

Both Sahu and Yadav were advised to keep away from wrangling. They have been fighting since the day the Lok Sabha election results were out.

Without citing Sahu’s name, Yadav recently said at a meeting that the way he had been working, if he had gone, there would be none to stand by him.

The information about their bickering reached the state party organisation. Both were advised to work together.

The duo complained to the senior leaders of the party about each other. Khandelwal told both the leaders that the BJP, after working hard for a long time, won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, but the current situation would damage the party’s image.