MP Shocker: Calf's Cut-Off Head Found In Jabalpur, Three Detained in Connection

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A severed calf's head, tied in a sack, was found in Jabalpur on Sunday. This incident occurred in the Mohla area of Katangi police station jurisdiction of Jabalpur district. The police promptly arrived at the scene and have detained three suspects in connection with the incident.

According to information, the severed head, along with other body parts of the calf, is undergoing a post-mortem examination to determine the cause and time of death. The discovery has drawn a crowd of villagers, adding to the tense atmosphere in the area.

Several other incidents

This incident comes against a backdrop of existing tensions in Mandla and Seoni, where similar cases of cattle slaughter have already stirred unrest. On June 14 in Ratlam a cow's severed head was discovered in the Lord Jagannath Temple in Jaora. The incident sparked widespread outrage, prompting Hindu organizations to organize a shutdown of Jaora and block the four-lane road in protest.

The police has started an investigation in the case and are diligently questioning local residents and those from nearby areas to gather more information and leads.