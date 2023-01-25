e-Paper Get App
MP Shocker! BJP corporator's brother-in-law fires celebratory shots at wedding in Jabalpur, 1 dead

MP Shocker! BJP corporator's brother-in-law fires celebratory shots at wedding in Jabalpur, 1 dead

The incident took place in Beoharbagh locality under Belbagh police station area and claimed the life of the groom’s friend, Rohit Pillai.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Deceased Rohit Pillai |
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed in celebratory firing during a pre wedding ceremony in Jabalpur on Tuesday night. Police have arrested the accused Pradyuman Sonkar who turned out to be the brother-in-law of BJP corporator Ram Sonkar. CCTV footage of the incident has also come to fore.

The incident took place in Beoharbagh locality under Belbagh police station area and claimed the life of the groom’s friend, Rohit Pillai. 

Victim dies before reaching hospital

Anushthan Sonkar alias Mintu, a resident of Beoharbagh is set to be wed on January 26. In a pre wedding ceremony on Tuesday, his friend Rohit Pillai, a resident of Police Line was dancing with his friends when Pradyuman Sonkar fired two shots in the air with his licensed gun as a mark of celebration. 

The bullet hit Rohit in his chest and he fell unconscious on his ground.

As soon as Rohit fell down, there was chaos in the ceremony. People took a blood-soaked Rohit to a private hospital in an injured state, but Rohit died before reaching the hospital. People present on the spot, informed the police about the incident. 

12 bore licensed gun, eight cartridges recovered from accused

Speaking on the matter, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Bahuguna said, “We reached the spot along with Belbagh police officers as soon as we received the information.  After seizing the crime scene, we have arrested the accused Pradyuman Sonkar. A 12 bore licensed gun and eight cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused. We have started the investigation by registering a case against the accused under section 302 murder and 25 Arms Act.”

