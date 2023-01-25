Madhya Pradesh: State's 25 personnel to receive Police Medals; MHA releases list on the eve of Republic Day | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 25 police personnel from Madhya Pradesh were announced by the Centre on Wednesday for service medals in four different categories on the eve of Republic Day.

The list published by the ministry of home affairs contains the names of the personnel who have been decorated with the Police Medal for gallantry, the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service and the Police Medal for meritorious service.

While four personnel from MP are going to get the Police Medal for gallantry, four will be awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished services. Other than them,17 others will receive medals for meritorious service. The medals will be presented to the officers on Independence Day.

Police Medal for gallantry

The four officers who will receive the gallantry awards are Shiv Kumar Maravi, Shekh Raseed, Shyam Kumar Maravi and Rajkumar Kol.

President’s Police Medal for distinguished service

Distinguished service award will be given to Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Shahdol, D.C. Sagar, ADG Alok Ranjan, IG Sanjay Tiwari and constable trade (CT) posted in 2nd battalion SAF Gwalior Ram Siya Baghel.

Police Medal for meritorious service

As many as 17 personnel will receive the meritorious service medal among them are IG Balaghat Sanjay Kumar, director FSL Sashikant Shukla, SP Sunil Kumar Mehta, SP EOW Rewa Virendra Jain, ASP Dhar Devendra Kumar Patidar, ACP Bhopal Nagendra Kumar Pateriya, inspector in SCRB Manoj Singh Rajput, DSP Mohammad Israr Mansoori, subedar Prem Narayan Trivedi, inspector Dileep Kumar Singh, inspector Sanjay Kumar More, CT Surendra Kumar Bhatele, ASI Chandrabhan Singh Chouhan, CT Ravi Bhushan Verma, head constable (HC) Rameshwar Dyal, HC Narayan Bahadur and HC Dhanajay Kumar Pandey.