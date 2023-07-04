MP: Shivraj Announces Health Insurance, 50% Reservation In Permanent Posts & Maternity Leaves For Contractual Employees

CM Shivraj Announces Major Amendments For Contractual Employees | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a relief to contractual employees across the state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made major announcements at Nehru Stadium in Lal Parade Ground on Tuesday.

1. The annual renewal of services of contractual employees will be ended.

2. Contractual employees would be benefitted with ‘National Pension Scheme.’

3. Health insurance will also be provided.

4. The contractual employees will be felicitated with ‘Anukampa Niyukti (Compassionate Appointment).’

5. Contractual employees would be provided a payment of gratuity at retirement.

6. There will be a reservation of 50% posts for contractual employees in recruitment to regular posts.

7. Like regular employees, contractual employees will also be given a maternity leave.

8. They will get casual leave and earned leave like regular employees.

9. The amount of deducted salary of contractual employees would be refunded.

