Bhopal: Police Constable Recruitment Process Resentment Rises Among Aspirants

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the process of police constable recruitment test 2023 has started, it has caused resentment among aspirants as the constables will get full salary from fourth year. The same process was followed for teachers’ recruitment. But the provision was removed on April 12.

To recruit 7,090 constables for general duty for special armed forces and for radio operators, the state government has issued the advertisement. The recruited constables will get salary in pay grade of Rs 19,500 – Rs 62,000. But the salary breakup has caused the concern among the aspirants.

The salary has been decided following notification issued on December 12, 2019. Under it, constables will get 70% stipend in first year, 80% in the second year 80% and 90% in the third year.

On January 27, the appointment letters were distributed to newly appointed police constables at Nehru Nagar police lines. At the programme, newly recruited police constables had expressed displeasure about the salary. On April 12, an appointment letter distribution programme for teachers was held at CM house. The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that they would get 70% salary in first year and 100% thereafter. This made constable aspirants think that they will get the same benefit but rule book issued by MP Employee Selection Board shattered their dreams to get 100% salary in the second year.

