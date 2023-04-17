MP: SHG women apprised of Cyber security measures in Morena

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A training session centred on cyber security was organised in the Ambah development block of Morena for women of Self-help groups (SHGs). The training session was organised under the guidance of Chief municipal officer (CMO) Dr IcchitGadhpaale, with the joint support of National Rural livelihood Mission (NRLM). Experts from the public education and training institution of Khandwa were present in the programme to impart training to SHG women.

The experts present in the session were Lokendra Singh Bhadoria and Nikhil Vijaywargiya, respectively. As many as 82 SHG women had ensured their presence in the training session. Bhadoria advised the SHG women not to share their One time password (OTP) with anyone, especially in case they receive a phone call from an unknown number. He further said that they should not click on any link received through SMS or messaging applications, as it could be used to siphon off money from their bank accounts.

Vijaywargiya said in the session that one must not surf adult websites or any such websites that are suspicious or fishy. He further suggested that one must not share their email ID and password with anyone. In the programme, information was also provided on phishing scams, ATM card related information, website related information and other kinds of cyber crimes.