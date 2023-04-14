MP: Uncle, along with adopted son & daughter-in-law, murder specially-abled nephew over property dispute in Morena, all three flee

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old specially-abled man was allegedly murdered by his brother, sister-in-law and his uncle over a property dispute in Morena district. The accused burnt his body and threw the ashes in river to hide the crime, said the police on Friday.

Police have booked the trio for murder and launched a search to nab them.

Police station in-charge Pawan Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that the victim identified as a Viru Kushwaha, worked in Delhi Metro and earned well. He had constructed a house in Barkhera village.

They were four brothers, one Mahesh was adopted by their uncle Babu Kushwaha.

Their father Mangilal had more than 10 Bigha of land and Mahesh and his wife Neelam wanted half of the land (five Bigha) and the newly constructed house as Viru was unmarried.

For the past few months they were having dispute over the property.

On April 12 , Viru's parents had gone outside the village to meet their other relatives. On the same day, the three Mahesh, Neelam, Babu entered into a heated argument with Viru. The trio beat him brutally with lathi and killed him on the spot.

Later at night, they reached the river side and burnt the body. In the morning, they collected all the ashes and threw them into the river.

When the parents returned the next day, they were shocked to know about Viru's murder. They reported the matter to the police.