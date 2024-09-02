MP September 2 Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain In Betul, Indore, Ujjain & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the combined effects of the monsoon trough, cyclonic circulation, and deep depression, a strong rain-causing weather system has become active again in state. On Monday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khargone, and Dewas, with up to 8 inches of rain possible in the next 24 hours.

Indore, Ujjain, and 22 other districts are also likely to see significant rainfall, with an estimated 4 inches expected within 24 hours. Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and other districts may experience rain with thunderstorms.

According to the weather department, heavy rain is expected to continue in the state for the next three days. A Senior meteorologist mentioned that good rainfall is expected in September, with the strongest impact of the current system anticipated in the next 24 hours.

So far, the state has received 34.5 inches of rain, covering over 92% of the seasonal average. With 2.8 more inches, the state will reach the normal rainfall mark. Mandla has recorded the highest rainfall with 47 inches, followed by Seoni with over 45 inches, while Rewa has received the least with only 23 inches.

In 10 districts of the state, rainfall has exceeded 40 inches. The top 10 rain-receiving districts include Mandla, Seoni, Sidhi, Dindori, Sheopur, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Raisen, Narmadapuram, and Sagar.

Since Sunday evening, 7 gates of the Tawa Dam have been opened to release water. In Bhopal, 3 gates of the Kerwa Dam have been automatically opened, and 2 gates of the Gambhir Dam in Ujjain had to be opened as well.