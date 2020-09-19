MP sees 42 corona deaths in a day, highest ever

The state witnessed the highest number of deaths in a single day as 42 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh reported 2915 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,03,373. So far 1943 people have lost their lives battling the virus. The positive percentage in the state stands at 13.5.

During the day 19,209 samples were tested across the state. The number of active cases stands at 19,604 , while 79,158 people have been cured of the disease.

MLA(Mandsaur) Yashpal Singh Sisodia has been tested positive for the infection. The legislator had attended a function in which the minister Hardip Singh Dung was present.

Besides, Chaurai (Chhindwara) MLA Sujit Singh too has been diagnosed with the virus. On Friday, PHE minister Andal Kansana was tested positive . Indore accounts for 19125 positive cases and 492 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 15764 cases and toll to 354 deaths. Ujjain reported 2507 positive cases with 86 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 665 while Neemuch has 1742 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1294 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 2804. Jabalpur recorded 7393 cases.

Morena recorded 2413 cases while Mandsaur has 1328 cases and Dhar has recorded 1757 cases. Dewas has reported 1103 Cases. Sagar recorded 1907 cases. Tikamgarh has 654 cases and Raisen has recorded 1069 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 788 cases. Sheopur has 738 cases and Rewa has 1405 cases while Rajgarh has 1173 and Barwani recorded 1604 cases. Chhindwara has 889 and Vidisha has 1412 cases. Shajapur has 760 cases while Damoh has 1311 cases. Datia has 1085 cases while Satna has 1112 cases and Jhabua has 1111 cases. Panna has 507 cases and Balaghat has 687 cases while Sehore has 1287 cases. Hoshangabad has 1127 cases and Narsingpur has 1692 cases while Betul has 1447 cases and Shivpuri has 1846 cases. Ratlam recorded 1693 cases. Chhattarpur has 998 cases. Ashok Nagar has 386 and Agar-Malwa has reported 333 cases. Sidhi has reported 598 cases and Singrauli has 603 ases while Shahdol has 1321 cases. Guna has 600 cases while Anuppur has 738 cases and Alirajpur has 902 cases.